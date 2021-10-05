Advertisement

Leon County Schools, deputies meet to discuss safety measures after string of guns found on campus

On Monday, Leon County Schools with the Leon County Sheriff’s Office to talk about solutions.
On Monday, Leon County Schools with the Leon County Sheriff’s Office to talk about solutions.(WCTV)
By Emma Wheeler
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Six guns have been brought onto Leon County Schools campuses less than two months into the start of the school year.

The most recent incident happening just last week, when a Godby High School student was arrested after school administrators found a gun in the student’s car.

Now, the district is stepping up safety measures.

School staff say all last year, there was only one incident involving a gun being brought onto campus and, most years, there aren’t any.

LCS says it has two full-time safety analysts that monitor the network for things like discussion of self harm, threats or weapons.

On Monday, the district met with the Leon County Sheriff’s Office to talk about solutions.

One area they’re looking to improve is intervention.

“We want the school resource deputies to get in front of high school students and have theses conversations directly as opposed to just the district pumping out information or their principal,” said Chief of Safety and Security John Hunkiar. “So that they can have that dialogue with school resource officers.”

Next week, the district will have a board meeting to talk about security measures, like metal detectors, which Hunkiar says the district has had for many years. He adds district administrators have the right to search under “reasonable suspicion” standards.

Staff say at the meeting, they’ll also discuss recent security assessments and different security initiatives that are being implemented.

School staff say each of the six handguns were recovered after receiving tips. They also say the guns are believed to have been obtained from car burglaries, which is why the sheriff’s office is urging everyone in the community to make sure firearms are secured and cars are locked.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tallahassee Fire Department Lieutenant killed in accident
FSU Student Nora Cooney was killed following a crash involving an alleged wrong-way driver on...
‘It was shattering’: family mourning loss of 25-year-old FSU student killed by alleged wrong-way driver
Police and emergency crews responded to a crash near the intersection of Dewey and Tennessee...
Investigation underway following motorcycle crash Sunday night
Florida’s First Lady battling breast cancer
Florida Republican gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis, right, waves to supporters with his...
Florida leaders offer prayers, support after First Lady’s cancer diagnosis

Latest News

Amidst growing scrutiny, tech expert discusses best practices when browsing Facebook
Red and blue lights
Semi-truck strikes, kills pedestrian trying to cross road on US 19 in Perry
With Facebook facing increased scrutiny for amplifying divisive content and misinformation,...
Amidst growing scrutiny, tech expert discusses best practices when browsing Facebook
$7.90 fee could lead to class action suit