Leon County Schools, deputies meet to discuss safety measures after string of guns found on campus

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Six guns have been brought onto Leon County Schools campuses less than two months into the start of the school year.

The most recent incident happening just last week, when a Godby High School student was arrested after school administrators found a gun in the student’s car.

Now, the district is stepping up safety measures.

School staff say all last year, there was only one incident involving a gun being brought onto campus and, most years, there aren’t any.

LCS says it has two full-time safety analysts that monitor the network for things like discussion of self harm, threats or weapons.

On Monday, the district met with the Leon County Sheriff’s Office to talk about solutions.

One area they’re looking to improve is intervention.

“We want the school resource deputies to get in front of high school students and have theses conversations directly as opposed to just the district pumping out information or their principal,” said Chief of Safety and Security John Hunkiar. “So that they can have that dialogue with school resource officers.”

Next week, the district will have a board meeting to talk about security measures, like metal detectors, which Hunkiar says the district has had for many years. He adds district administrators have the right to search under “reasonable suspicion” standards.

Staff say at the meeting, they’ll also discuss recent security assessments and different security initiatives that are being implemented.

School staff say each of the six handguns were recovered after receiving tips. They also say the guns are believed to have been obtained from car burglaries, which is why the sheriff’s office is urging everyone in the community to make sure firearms are secured and cars are locked.

