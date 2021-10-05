Minor injuries after semi-truck blows tire, causing crash on US Highway 27

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol is on the scene of a crash involving a rolled-over semi-truck and pickup truck on US Highway 27 south of Havana.

FHP says the vehicles have been moved off to the shoulder of the road and there is currently no blockage of the road.

Troopers say the semi-truck blew its right tire, causing the driver to lose control and cause the crash.

Authorities say minor injuries were sustained. An FHP trooper says the semi-driver is from Albany, Georgia, while the pickup driver is from Havana.

