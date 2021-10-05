Semi-truck strikes, kills pedestrian trying to cross road on US 19 in Perry

PERRY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol says a woman has died after she was struck by a semi-truck while trying to cross the road on US 19 at Beach Road.

Officials say the southbound lanes of US 19 at Beach Road, south of Perry, are shut down. Traffic is being turned around at Red Padgett Rd.

According to FHP’s online crash map, the incident happened at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.