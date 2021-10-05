Advertisement

Tallahassee man arrested on 87 counts of child porn

Scott Neese, 44, was arrested following a TPD investigation that began when police received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on Aug. 25.(Leon County Jail)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man was arrested for 87 counts of child porn on Monday, according to an arrest report from the Tallahassee Police Department.

Scott Neese, 44, was arrested following a TPD investigation that began when police received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on Aug. 25. The tip showed that a Yahoo email account user uploaded suspected child sexual abuse material to their account on or around Feb. 2, the probable cause affidavit says.

Initially, the tip was assigned to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency because the IP address was connected to a residence in Dothan. Investigators learned that Neese lived in Dothan when the child sexual abuse material was uploaded in February, then moved to Tallahassee near the end of March 2021, the affidavit says.

“It was determined Scott Neese uploaded child sexual abuse material to multiple e-mails, which he then sent to himself,” the affidavit says.

Police executed a search warrant for Neese’s home on Shamrock Street West on Sept. 1 to look for evidence related to possession of child sexual abuse material, according to the affidavit.

Officers seized Neese’s cell phone and tablet and found 87 images and videos of child porn on those devices, including multiple images and a video from the NCMEC’s cyber tip.

“It should be noted, during my interview with Neese at the residence, he admitted, Post Miranda, the electronics seized from the home would contain images and videos depicting the sexual conduct of children, or the lewd exhibition of the genitals of children,” a TPD officer wrote in the affidavit.

The affidavit says the counts qualify for enhancement to aggravated possession of child pornography, since some of the videos show sexual battery on a child, with at least one video showing a child under 5 years old.

