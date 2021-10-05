Advertisement

Taylor County Schools says students destroyed property for TikTok challenge

FILE - The Taylor County School District says students may face criminal charges if they...
By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PERRY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Taylor County School District says several students “deliberately and intentionally” destroyed school property to show off for a TikTok challenge.

In a letter sent to parents, the district warned students may face criminal charges if they partake in the vandalism challenge. The district also asked parents to speak with their children about the consequences of destroying school property.

The district is also encouraging students to use the “FortifyFl” app to report incidents like this or others that put students’ and school personnel’s safety at risk.

“I thank you in advance for your support with stopping students from choosing to destroy school property deliberately and intentionally,” TCS Director of Personnel kiki Puhl wrote.

You can download the FortifyFL app at this link.

