Advertisement

Wendy’s chocolate Frosty is becoming a cereal

By CNN
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Kellogg’s is giving fans of the Wendy’s chocolate Frosty their favorite dessert for breakfast.

The cereal maker is teaming up with the fast food chain to make “Wendy’s Frosty Chocolatey Cereal.”

The limited-edition cereal contains crispy, cocoa-coated round bites and chocolate-flavored marshmallow pieces.

It also includes a coupon for a free Frosty from Wendy’s.

The cereal hits grocery stores in December for a limited time and will cost about $3.99.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tallahassee Fire Department Lieutenant killed in accident
FSU Student Nora Cooney was killed following a crash involving an alleged wrong-way driver on...
‘It was shattering’: family mourning loss of 25-year-old FSU student killed by alleged wrong-way driver
Police and emergency crews responded to a crash near the intersection of Dewey and Tennessee...
Investigation underway following motorcycle crash Sunday night
Florida’s First Lady battling breast cancer
Florida Republican gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis, right, waves to supporters with his...
Florida leaders offer prayers, support after First Lady’s cancer diagnosis

Latest News

$7.90 fee could lead to class action suit
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive on the South Lawn of the White House after...
Biden pushes plans as key to keep US from ‘losing our edge’
Constitutional carry legislation might have legs in 2022 session
Johnson & Johnson has asked U.S. regulators to allow booster shots of its COVID-19 vaccine as...
J&J seeks US clearance for COVID-19 vaccine booster doses
J&J asks FDA to authorize COVID booster