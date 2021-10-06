Advertisement

Commissioner Matlow hosts town hall on ethics reform

The panel will include a Q & A with a panel, and a detailed discussion of six ethics recommendations from the City Commissioner.(WCTV)
By Monica Casey
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - City Commissioner Jeremy Matlow will host a town hall on ethics reform from 6:00 to 7:00 Wednesday evening.

The panel will include a Q & A with a panel, and a detailed discussion of six ethics recommendations from the City Commissioner.

Commissioner Matlow says, he decided to host the town hall in the wake of the public corruption investigation, which netted guilty pleas from former City Commissioner Scott Maddox and longtime aide Paige Carter-Smith.

He has six recommendations:

  • Close the Lobbyist Loophole
  • Support Staff with Whistleblower Protections
  • End No-Bid Contracts and Require two Public Hearings to sell Public Land
  • Lifetime Ban on Lobbying for Anyone Convicted of Honest Services Fraud
  • Complete Audit of Contracts and Personnel Decisions Influenced by Former Commissioner Maddox
  • Disqualify Vendors that use unregistered Lobbyists

Matlow says the town hall is an opportunity to hear from the public.

“We have a panel of local leaders and advocates, Mutaqee Akbar, Barbara Peterson, Ben Wilcox from Integrity Florida, and some others who will come on and we’ll get their view on everything that’s been going on, and we’ll get their feedback on our proposals as well,” Matlow said.

Tallahassee’s Independent Ethics Board has also proposed new ordinances regulating lobbying; Matlow says that will be another part of Wednesday’s conversation.

You can register for the panel here.

