Advertisement

Dog saved from being drowned, now up for adoption

Her story is being described as a miracle, as Miss Hicks, a 4-year-old dog was saved from being...
Her story is being described as a miracle, as Miss Hicks, a 4-year-old dog was saved from being drowned in a Thomasville creek.(WCTV)
By Jaclyn Harold
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - Her story is being described as a miracle. Miss Hicks, a 4-year-old dog, was saved from being drowned in a Thomasville creek last Thursday.

According to the Thomasville-Thomas County Humane Society, they were called on September 30th to a creek on Millpond Road. A woman out for a bike ride had rolled up to a tragic scene.

“She said she observed on her bicycle ride these two gentlemen standing in a creek and what appeared to be holding something under water and as she got closer it was Miss Hicks,” said Lauren Warburton, the animal control officer that responded to the scene.

Warburton said the woman bravely yelled at the two men, scaring them off and even putting her own life in danger.

“They immediately took off running and hopped into their truck and almost hit her while they sped away,” she said.

Once Warburton arrived on scene she said it took her several minutes to get Miss Hicks loaded into the car. She described the dog as muddy, soaking wet and traumatized. Back at the Humane Society, work began immediately to make Miss Hicks feel safe and comfortable.

Animal Care Manager Jessica Collins said Miss Hicks has made a complete turn around since arriving to the humane society. She shared that Miss Hicks has let her guard down and is a sweet and loving dog, just looking for the same affection in return.

“I took the time to actually give her a sponge bath because I didn’t want to put her in water after what she’d been through,” said Collins. “All they want is love and to be with a family that’s going to love them and take care of them for the rest of their lives.”

Despite the traumatic incident, officials said they’re hopeful the story of Miss Hicks will have a happy ending. The shelter said the mystery hero has paid the deworming and adoption fees for Miss Hicks, and that the dog is now ready for a new home.

For more information on Miss Hicks and any other adoptions, you can visit the Thomasville-Thomas County Humane Society’s website.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FSU Student Nora Cooney was killed following a crash involving an alleged wrong-way driver on...
‘It was shattering’: family mourning loss of 25-year-old FSU student killed by alleged wrong-way driver
Scott Neese, 44, was arrested following a TPD investigation that began when police received a...
Tallahassee man arrested on 87 counts of child porn
Red and blue lights
Semi-truck strikes, kills pedestrian trying to cross road on US 19 in Perry
The Florida Highway Patrol is on the scene of a crash involving a rolled-over semi-truck and...
Minor injuries after semi-truck blows tire, causing crash on US Highway 27
Tallahassee Fire Department Lieutenant killed in accident

Latest News

Steve Chaisson and his family attend the FSU vs. Syracuse game on Saturday, October 2, 2021.
Louisiana family escapes Hurricane Ida woes, attends FSU game
Students attend the BSU's march, asking for change on FSU's campus.
FSU Black Student Union marches for change
A promo for the Salvation Army Angel Tree program.
Salvation Army begins annual Angel Tree program
The City will partner with the Council on Culture and Arts, or COCA, to commission local...
City receives $25,000 Asphalt Art grant for public art in Bond