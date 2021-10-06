Dog saved from being drowned, now up for adoption

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - Her story is being described as a miracle. Miss Hicks, a 4-year-old dog, was saved from being drowned in a Thomasville creek last Thursday.

According to the Thomasville-Thomas County Humane Society, they were called on September 30th to a creek on Millpond Road. A woman out for a bike ride had rolled up to a tragic scene.

“She said she observed on her bicycle ride these two gentlemen standing in a creek and what appeared to be holding something under water and as she got closer it was Miss Hicks,” said Lauren Warburton, the animal control officer that responded to the scene.

Warburton said the woman bravely yelled at the two men, scaring them off and even putting her own life in danger.

“They immediately took off running and hopped into their truck and almost hit her while they sped away,” she said.

Once Warburton arrived on scene she said it took her several minutes to get Miss Hicks loaded into the car. She described the dog as muddy, soaking wet and traumatized. Back at the Humane Society, work began immediately to make Miss Hicks feel safe and comfortable.

Animal Care Manager Jessica Collins said Miss Hicks has made a complete turn around since arriving to the humane society. She shared that Miss Hicks has let her guard down and is a sweet and loving dog, just looking for the same affection in return.

“I took the time to actually give her a sponge bath because I didn’t want to put her in water after what she’d been through,” said Collins. “All they want is love and to be with a family that’s going to love them and take care of them for the rest of their lives.”

Despite the traumatic incident, officials said they’re hopeful the story of Miss Hicks will have a happy ending. The shelter said the mystery hero has paid the deworming and adoption fees for Miss Hicks, and that the dog is now ready for a new home.

For more information on Miss Hicks and any other adoptions, you can visit the Thomasville-Thomas County Humane Society’s website.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.