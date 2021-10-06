Advertisement

Home COVID tests recalled over false positive results

According to the FDA, certain lots of the test indicate that a person has the virus when they...
According to the FDA, certain lots of the test indicate that a person has the virus when they do not actually have it. Negative results do not appear to be affected by the manufacturing issue.(Source: Ellume, Food and Drug Administration)
By Ed Payne
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The Food and Drug Administration is recalling the Ellume COVID-19 Home Test over false positive results.

According to the FDA, certain lots of the test indicate that a person has the virus when they do not have it. Negative results do not appear to be affected by a manufacturing issue.

“The FDA is working closely with Ellume to assess the company’s additional manufacturing checks and other corrective steps to help ensure that the issue is resolved,” a safety communication from the agency said.

A complete list of recalled Ellume COVID-19 Home Tests can be found on the company’s website.

If you purchased one of the recalled test kits, you can request a replacement by completing an online form.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FSU Student Nora Cooney was killed following a crash involving an alleged wrong-way driver on...
‘It was shattering’: family mourning loss of 25-year-old FSU student killed by alleged wrong-way driver
Scott Neese, 44, was arrested following a TPD investigation that began when police received a...
Tallahassee man arrested on 87 counts of child porn
Red and blue lights
Semi-truck strikes, kills pedestrian trying to cross road on US 19 in Perry
The Florida Highway Patrol is on the scene of a crash involving a rolled-over semi-truck and...
Minor injuries after semi-truck blows tire, causing crash on US Highway 27
Tallahassee Fire Department Lieutenant killed in accident

Latest News

Law enforcement officials in Arlington, Texas, are responding to a report of a shooting at...
LIVE: Police: 4 shot at high school in Arlington, Texas; shooter sought
The Foundation for Leon County Schools will hire e-learning coaches to close the “homework gap”...
Leon County Schools Foundation to hire e-learning coaches to close ‘homework gap’
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Report of shooting at Texas high school
LIVE: Biden meets with business leaders on debt limit talks