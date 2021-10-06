Leon County EMS employee named Florida Emergency Medical Technician of the Year

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County employee Lee Kendall has been named the Florida Emergency Medical Technician of the Year.

Winning the award is not only an honor for Kendall, but the entire Leon County team.

EMS Chief Chad Abrams says the past year and a half has been difficult for EMS employees.

They’ve responded to a higher than usual call volume: 13,000 since the start of the pandemic. In addition, they lost one of their own in August to COVID-19.

The recognition represents a bright spot for the team of about 165.

Chief Abrams says it means a lot to the members to see one of their peers recognized.

“It’s great that one of them got highlighted and picked for this award, and I think it means a lot to just show how fortunate our community is to have such caring individuals out there every day working,” Abrams said.

Abrams says Kendall is currently an Emergency Medical Technician, but he is also enrolled in the paramedic training program.

He also says Kendall loves to jump into community-based projects, and he has a desire to contribute whenever possible.

Kendall works overnight for Leon County; WCTV will be speaking with him on Thursday about the significance of the award.

