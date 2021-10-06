Advertisement

Leon County joins petition challenging new DOH COVID-19 emergency rule

leon county schools
leon county schools(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Schools has joined five other school districts from around the state to file a petition challenging the new Department of Health emergency rule regarding parental choice of face masks in the state.

“Although it is titled ‘Protocols for Controlling COVID-19 in School Settings’ and enacted solely pursuant to the DOH’s limited rulemaking authority to control communicable diseases, the DOH Rule challenged in this Petition is actually focused not on controlling COVID-19 but rather on protecting parental rights,” the complaint reads. “The DOH does not have rulemaking authority in this area, and thus exceeded its rulemaking authority.”

Leon joins the Miami-Dade, Duval, Orange, Broward and Alachua school districts in the complaint.

You can read the full complaint below or by clicking here.

