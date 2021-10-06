Advertisement

‘Now I have hope’: TCC announces allocation of $5.9 million to pay outstanding tuition fees

(WCTV)
By Savannah Kelley
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thousands of students at Tallahassee Community College are now eligible to have their debt erased.

TCC announced on Wednesday it is allocating $5.9 million to pay students outstanding tuition fees.

More than 40% of TCC students come from low-income households. For many, this kind of financial assistance can be life-changing.

This debt relief is allowing Brenda Jenkins to return to school: She initially wasn’t accepted to TCC because she had an outstanding balance. Now, thanks to the school’s debt relief fund, that balance is paid for and she’s back in the classroom.

“I got discouraged,” Jenkins said. “I just felt like maybe it’s not meant for me to go back to school.”

Jenkins took a break from college after attending TCC in 2016. She tried to reapply this year but was not accepted due to an outstanding balance.

“At first I thought it was a scam,” she recalled.

When she found out she could get the debt paid for, she thought it was too good to be true.

“And that zero balance hit, I was just like, Wow, this is amazing. People are really trying to help at TCC, like, this is real,’” she said.

The $5.9 million allocated for student debt relief is part of nearly $50 million TCC received in federal pandemic relief money.

“We’ve just been able to do so much with the federal funds to support our students,” said Barbara Wills, VP of Administrative Services at TCC.

About one-third of TCC students are eligible for the funding. The school hopes the assistance will help remove barriers to academic success for low-income students.

“When you’re able to have some financial assistance, it really allows you to study more and give more attention to your school work, when you’re not stressed out or working multiple jobs or you know, whatever it takes to make ends meet,” Wills said.

Thanks to TCC, Jenkins is now enrolled in classes and is on her way to finishing her degree in business management.

“Now I have nope. And now, I am excited that I have another chance,” she said.

Any student who attended TCC from March 2020 until now is eligible to receive these funds. The school is also using federal dollars to provide free laptops and emergency funds to those in need.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FSU Student Nora Cooney was killed following a crash involving an alleged wrong-way driver on...
‘It was shattering’: family mourning loss of 25-year-old FSU student killed by alleged wrong-way driver
Scott Neese, 44, was arrested following a TPD investigation that began when police received a...
Tallahassee man arrested on 87 counts of child porn
Red and blue lights
Semi-truck strikes, kills pedestrian trying to cross road on US 19 in Perry
The Florida Highway Patrol is on the scene of a crash involving a rolled-over semi-truck and...
Minor injuries after semi-truck blows tire, causing crash on US Highway 27
Tallahassee Fire Department Lieutenant killed in accident

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccine
Vaccines saved an estimated 2,400 Florida seniors between January to May
Nine school districts face fines Thursday
The Foundation for Leon County Schools will hire e-learning coaches to close the “homework gap”...
Leon County Schools Foundation to hire e-learning coaches to close ‘homework gap’
Two men are behind bars after walking into a convenience store in South Georgia and stealing a...
Robbery caught on camera in Thomasville convenience store