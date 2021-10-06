Taylor County School Board votes in temporary replacement ahead of superintendent’s announced resignation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A void was filled in Taylor County Tuesday night, after the school board used emergency action to name a replacement for Superintendent Danny Glover, who announced plans to resign in late September.

It’s uncharted waters for the district, as board members work to assure parents the transition won’t be felt in the classroom.

Supt. Glover cited personal reasons for announcing his planned resignation, first set for December and then suddenly adjusted to take effect Oct. 8.

And while plenty of questions remain, the public received a big answer Tuesday.

“We’ve never faced this before,” said board attorney Angela Ball at the meeting. She explained the board would have to approve an emergency rule that would give them 90 day authorization to appoint a temporary superintendent.

“This district cannot operate without this position being filled and provide the educational services which is the goal, intent and responsibility of this board,” she explained.

Board Chair Danny Lundy led the process. Three board members each nominated a potential candidate. After a brief discussion, the board settled on Paul Dyal, a former county superintendent who agreed to return from retirement.

“He’s going to step back in and fill that chair until the governor acts,” Lundy said.

The governor’s office told WCTV the application process is now open to find an interim superintendent for the district. Once a candidate is named, Dyal would step down.

The timeline on when that may happen remains unknown. In the meantime, board members are calling for unity.

“We need to make sure we’re coming together as a community, as a united front,” Deidra Dunnell said.

“It’s going to work out, it’s going to be just fine. And we’re going to do what’s best for our students.” Bonnie Sue Agner said.

As for the day-to-day inside the schools? Lunday said not to worry.

“We’re not going to be missing a beat on that at all,” he said.

There was a scheduled closed door legal meeting Tuesday night, but it did not happen. Lundy said they did not have all the information needed for the meeting. It was rescheduled for Oct. 19.

