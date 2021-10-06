Taylor County superfan joins the team, scores 2-point conversion

PERRY, Fla. (WCTV) - High school football teaches young men so much: hard work, discipline and coming together to accomplish something bigger than yourself. Over in Perry, Florida, the Taylor County Bulldogs took those core values to the next level, and helped make one young man’s whole year.

There’s no bigger Taylor County Bulldogs fan than freshman Cycless Gorlewski.

”Every game day or every football gathering we have, he’s always there with his jersey on. He’s always our number one fan. We always see him in the hallway and give him a fist bump. Go bulldogs. Every time,” said one varsity player.

Cycless was born with cerebral palsy and is non-verbal, but he certainly gets excited when you mention football.

”The beginning was every time he’d see one of our players in a jersey or in a Taylor County football shirt, he’d just go crazy,” said Bulldogs head coach Eddie Metcalf. “Every time he see me in the hallways, he’d fist bump me and want to talk, and we just formed a relationship and he started to win over the team.”

That includes seniors Javeion Harris and Casen Hartsfield, who say Cycless has become not just a fan, but a part of the team.

”You know, we say Cycless is strong. Because he can’t do the things that we can do. So we have to put in 100 percent effort for him to just make ourselves better because we know he would do it if he could,” said Harris.

”He brought joy to the team. Made us realize that you can’t take life for granted. Life is too short. I know he wishes he could be on the football field doing the things we do. So we look at it like that,” said Hartsfield.

So the squad invited him to the field of last week’s homecoming game against Santa Fe.

But unknown to Cycless, it was not just to sit on the sideline. Towards the end of the game, Cycless was asked to go out onto the field, and was even able to score a two-point conversion. The crowd went wild.

Cycless’ long time assistant Sandy Beach and the Bulldogs say the moment means everything.

.”It was just a dream come true for him. That just was something that started his school year off so good and his high school experience,” said Beach.

”To see the pictures and to see him on the spot where his arms were raised, it was a dream come true for him and I’m just glad we could make that dream come true,” said one player,

Beach told reporters that it didn’t stop there; Cycless was invited to the homecoming dance as well, and reportedly had the time of his life.

A collection of young men, using their platform to make someone else’s life better - that’s what sports is all about.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.