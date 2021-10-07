Advertisement

Amber Alert canceled for 1-year-old child from Tennessee

Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.(NCMEC)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 12:59 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been canceled for 1-year-old Nolan Ishimwe after he was found safe early Thursday morning.

Nolan was found asleep in the blue Ford Focus he was last seen in.

Police say Brandi Rhodes, 33, is suspected of stealing the car with Nolan in the backseat. The car was stolen from a Kroger in Nashville, Tennessee.

Anyone with information regarding Rhodes is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red and blue lights
Semi-truck strikes, kills pedestrian trying to cross road on US 19 in Perry
Two men are behind bars after walking into a convenience store in South Georgia and stealing a...
Robbery caught on camera in Thomasville convenience store
Leon County Booking Report: Oct. 6, 2021
Scott Neese, 44, was arrested following a TPD investigation that began when police received a...
Tallahassee man arrested on 87 counts of child porn
The Taylor County school board voted to install a temporary superintendent in the wake of Danny...
Taylor County School Board votes in temporary replacement ahead of superintendent’s announced resignation

Latest News

A local resident looks his damaged house following a severe earthquake hit the area, in Harnai,...
Strong earthquake in southwest Pakistan kills at least 20
Workers clean oil from the sand south of the pier in Newport Beach, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 5,...
Ship anchored near oil pipeline made unusual movements
(AP Photo/Sarah Blake Morgan)
More than 120,000 US kids had caregivers die during pandemic
The WHO is recommending widespread use of the world's first malaria vaccine for children, a...
WHO urges widespread use of malaria vaccine in for kids