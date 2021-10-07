FAMU DRS removes head football coach

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - FAMU DRS announced Thursday evening that its head football coach, Cedric Jones, had been relieved from his position and will no longer serve the district in this capacity.

His removal is effective immediately, according to the press release. However, he will still remain as the IT coordinator for the school.

“We appreciate the efforts and contributions Mr. Jones has made to our athletic program, as well as our school district, and wish we him well in his professional pursuits,” said Micheal Johnson, FAMU DRS superintendent.

Jones had served as FAMU DRS’ head football coach since 2016.

Administrators will conduct a search for his replacement. In the interim, current Athletic Director Willie Williams has agreed to fill the role until a permanent replacement has been selected.

The Baby Rattlers are 0-5 this year. Hours before the announcement was made, FAMU DRS and Chiles canceled their game scheduled for this Friday.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.