TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Friday night’s football game between the Chiles Timberwolves and FAMU DRS Baby Rattlers has been canceled.

FAMU DRS head coach Cedric Jones confirmed the cancelation to WCTV Thursday afternoon.

Jones says the cancelation is not COVID-19 related and that more information will be released at a later time.

