Gadsden Art Center and Museum celebrates women artists

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - Beautiful works, some dating back to the 1600′s, are now on display in Quincy.

The Gadsden Arts Center & Museum is showcasing work by women artists. People may not realize that women’s artwork makes up less than 20% of museum collections around the world.

From flamingoes to the Holy Family, the Gadsden Arts Center is excited to open its gallery to honor women artists.

“It provides inspiring stories of pioneering women artists who overcame obstacles to pursue their craft and also unique social stories for them. They were pioneers personally as well as in the art world,” Grace Robinson, the Executive Director at the Gadsden Art Center and Museum, explained.

One artist featured, Rosa Bonheur, loved painting animals, studying them at veterinary schools and horse fairs. Which proved challenging for a woman in the 19th century.

“[Bonheur] Was getting sort of cat called and unwelcome treatment by going into those environments as a woman so she cut her hair short and wore pants which was not legal at the time so eventually she had to get a permit from the police getting it renewed every year in order to go study the animals and paint them,” Robinson described.

Also on exhibit, art from the present day, featuring local painters like Dawn McMillan

“Those are beautiful gem like pastels that are kind of these intimate moments in time. The title of the exhibition is called Captured Moments and they are these moments of isolation during the pandemic that she’s capturing and gave her peace.” Angie Barry, Curator of exhibitions and Collections at the Gadsden Arts Center stated.

The museum, sharing these women’s legacy, which is often overlooked.

“You don’t think about it these days, but it’s been a long time and taken a long time for women to, you know, for many centuries women weren’t even aloud to go to school for art,” Barry said.

Women artisans, forgotten by history, but remembered today.

The exhibit opens Friday morning at 10 a.m. The museum also hosting a zoom events with the National Museum of Women in the Arts in Washington D.C. about the exhibit on October 28 and November 9. Masks are required. For more information, click here.

