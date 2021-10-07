Gwen Graham confirmed to federal education post

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - Former Florida Democratic Congresswoman Gwen Graham was confirmed Wednesday by the U.S. Senate as assistant secretary for legislation and congressional affairs in the U.S. Department of Education.

Graham, an attorney, represented the Tallahassee area and other parts of North Florida in the U.S. House from 2015 to 2017 and ran unsuccessfully for governor in 2018.

Her father is Bob Graham, a former Florida governor and U.S. senator.

President Joe Biden announced in April that he intended to tap Graham for the post, and a statement from the White House at the time said Graham was “known as one of the House’s most bipartisan members” while she was in Congress.

Several Florida Democrats, including Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and multiple state senators, heralded Graham’s confirmation.

“Congratulations to @GwenGraham --- and to the students, families, and educators across the country who will benefit from her leadership,” state Senate Minority Leader Lauren Book, D-Plantation, tweeted Wednesday.

