‘I have to be strong’: Tallahassee National Guard members say bye to family, loved ones ahead of year-long deployment

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - On Thursday, loved ones said goodbye to members of the Florida National Guard who are being deployed

About 100 soldiers of the 153rd Cavalry Regiment are going overseas to assist with Operation Spartan Shield, a deployment that will last for a year.

The National Guard does have programs that allow families of soldiers to connect with each other and get support in dealing with their loved one’s absence, but of course, it’s not easy to say goodbye.

Kaitlyn Riley and her husband, Tyler, celebrated their two month wedding anniversary on Thursday.

When Tyler first told Kaitlyn he was being deployed, “She without hesitation said, ‘Hey, we’ll get through this. As long as we have each other and we work together, there’s nothing we can’t get through,’” he recalled.

Kaitlyn’s father was in the military and went through several deployments when she was young, so she knew what she was getting into when she met her husband.

“I have to be strong, so that way he’s strong over there,” she said.

Still, it’s not easy.

“I went to give him a big ol’ hug and I just boo-hoo cried,” she continued. “It was awful.”

The couple say they plan to FaceTime and send letters to keep in touch over the next 12 months.

“Couldn’t do it without her,” Tyler said. “That’s for sure.”

Military leaders who spoke at Thursday’s ceremony said these soldiers have been training both mentally and physically to prepare for this moment and they were given plenty of notice prior to their deployment to prepare their families as well.

