Timeline: No campsite found, according to police

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - A Federal warrant has been issued for the arrest of Brian Laundrie, but officials say it is related to charges of credit card fraud and not the death of Gabrielle Petito

Multiple agencies searched for Brian Laundrie Thursday in the area of Carlton Reserve with no success. The search will resume Friday.

The disappearance of the 22-year-old North Port resident has drawn national attention as facts in the case continue to be revealed. The whereabouts of her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, remains unknown after FBI agents executed a search warrant at his parents’ home on Sept. 20.

Petito vanished during a cross-country road trip with Laundrie. Laundrie returned to his parents’ home in Florida -- alone -- driving her van on Sept. 1.

Initially, on the advice of their attorney, Brian, and the family were not speaking to investigators. The Laundrie family met with detectives on Friday evening to report him missing. Authorities have been conducting a massive search for Laundrie within the 38-square-mile Carlton Reserve, a wilderness area between Venice and North Port.

Here is a timeline of events in the case:

July 2, 2021:

Gabby and Brian head out from New York on their cross-country road trip. On July 4, Gabby posted a photo of her in Kansas on her Instagram. She was planning on creating a blog about the trip and told authorities in Utah that she had recently quit her job as a nutritionist to create content.

Statements from the Petito family say the couple drove about 3,800 miles, to Kansas, Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming.

Aug. 12, 2021:

Police in Moab, Utah were called to a domestic incident.

According to an incident report from the Moab City Police Department, a witness told officers the couple was arguing when Petito began slapping Laundrie. Laundrie appeared to try to lock her out of their Ford Transit camper but she managed to get inside. They drove off before the police arrived.

Police searching the area spotted the van speeding and driving erratically. A traffic stop was made; when officers approached, Petito was crying uncontrollably, the report noted.

Officers said both Petito and Laundrie said she suffers from serious anxiety; that months living together in a small van created an emotional strain between them.

Laundrie told police Petito had gone into a “manic state” and thought he was going to leave her in Utah without a ride. Officers also noticed several small scratches on Laundrie’s face and arm.

Officers determined that the situation did not rise to the level of domestic assault but suggested they separate for the night. Officers contacted a local family crisis center, which arranged a hotel for Laundrie.

Police took him to the hotel; Petito stayed with the van, the report said. Both said they were in love and expressed a desire to stay together, officers noted.

Aug. 25, 2021:

Posting on all of Gabby’s social media accounts stopped.

Her last text to her mother on this date reads, “No service, in Yosemite.”

Aug. 30, 2021:

Attorneys for Gabby’s family confirm they received a text message from her phone, but the attorney says the family does not believe the text was sent from Gabby.

Sept. 1, 2021:

Brian Laundrie returns to North Port with the van that was registered to Gabby. She is not with him.

Sept. 11, 2021:

Gabby Petito’s family reports her missing to authorities in Suffolk County, New York.

Sept. 15, 2021:

North Port Police take over the investigation and classify Brian Laundrie as a person of interest. He is not cooperating with the investigation. Police recover the van and some items out of it.

Mr. Steven Bertolino, esq. the @NorthPortPolice needs your help in finding Gabby Petito. Please call us to arrange a conversation with Brian Laundrie. Two people left on a trip and one person returned! #wheresgabby #FindGabby #fbitampa #gabbypetito https://t.co/4OaCk5eCjU — Chief Todd Garrison (@NPPDPoliceChief) September 15, 2021

Sept. 16, 2021:

Gabby’s father comes to North Port and asks for help in bringing his daughter home safely.

Sept. 17, 2021:

A vigil is held in North Port for the safe return of Gabby Petito. At the same time, Brian’s family requests to talk to the police. Brian is not on the scene. The FBI and officers searched a vehicle outside the home. Brian is not talking to investigators.

Now, the North Port Police Department and the FBI are searching for Brian.

The attorney for the Laundrie family, Steven Bertolino, called FBI investigators Friday saying the family wanted to talk about the disappearance of their son.

Family members are now claiming they have not seen Brian since Tuesday of this week, according to the North Port Police Department.

His attorney released the following statement to our ABC affiliate, WABC, in New York:

“Be advised, the whereabouts of Brian Laundrie are currently unknown. The FBI is currently at the Laundrie residence removing property to assist in locating Brian. As of now, the FBI is looking for both Gabby and Brian.”

According to WABC, his attorney says police removed items from Laundrie’s parent’s home on Friday to help find him.

The conversation at the Laundrie home is complete. Once we have the details, a statement will be made. We ask for calm! Please let us work through this and information will be forthcoming.@NorthPortPolice — Chief Todd Garrison (@NPPDPoliceChief) September 18, 2021

Department officials also said it is important to note that while Brian has been named an official person of interest in this case, he is not wanted for a crime. They are currently not working a criminal investigation against Brian.

Sept. 18 and 19, 2021:

North Port Police continue searching in an area where Brian was last believed to have been walking. His family told investigators he left his home with a backpack on Tuesday.

Crews are continuing their search and say they are working to verify that Brian left, saying they only have information from his family members. They confirmed that his car was recovered in front of the home, saying Brian’s family likely picked it up from the reserve after saying he drove himself there.

The search for Brian Laundrie continues Sunday morning in the Carlton Reserve. A team of more than 50 looking for anything of note after his parents say this is where he went. We continue to corroborate all info in the search for him and Gabby. 1-800-CALL-FBI. pic.twitter.com/20nt70mezz — North Port Police (@NorthPortPolice) September 19, 2021

Sept 19, 2021:

FBI agents confirm that human remains found in Wyoming are believed to belong to Gabrielle Petito. The remains matched her description but a cause of death was not immediately known. North Port Police called off its search for Brian Laundrie.

Sept 21, 2021:

The search for Laundrie continued in Carlton Reserve as FBI agents executed a search warrant at the Laundrie home and towed the silver Mustang belonging to Brian.

Tow truck parking in-front of mustang outside of Laundrie home. We’ve been told throughout the week that is #BrianLaundrie’s car. @mysuncoast pic.twitter.com/IX8643ZxFj — Daniela Hurtado (@DaniCHurtado_) September 20, 2021

The attorney for the Laundrie family originally announced that he would hold a press conference Tuesday. But, on Monday night, he said he was holding off on the press conference after conversations he had with FBI officials. An autopsy confirmed that the remains found in Wyoming were indeed those of Gabrielle Petito. Her death is being called a homicide but the cause of the death has not been released.

Sept 22, 2021:

Multiple agencies are continuing their search for Brian Laundrie in rough terrain at Carlton Reserve. They are searching with drones, helicopters and K-9 units.

Agencies back out in the Carlton Wednesday morning. Search continues. pic.twitter.com/v0YJkvW9AN — North Port Police (@NorthPortPolice) September 22, 2021

Around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the search at the Carlton Reserve ended. Things are expected to pick back up on Thursday.

Another day of ground search for #BrianLaundrie concludes. @NorthPortPolice spokesperson says nothing was found.



Everyone will be back out tomorrow. @mysuncoast pic.twitter.com/YU3V6NGLpc — Daniela Hurtado (@DaniCHurtado_) September 22, 2021

Sept. 23, 2021:

Crews are back out at Carlton Reserve for the sixth day of searching. There is still no sign of Laundrie.

Thursday search for Brian Laundrie in the Carlton beginning. pic.twitter.com/cV3v1JsdHV — North Port Police (@NorthPortPolice) September 23, 2021

A former Green Beret and a former Sarasota Police Chief are combining resources to offer a reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case. At this point, Brian Laundrie is still only being called a person of interest and no criminal charges have been filed.

The FBI has issued an arrest warrant for Brian in connection with the fraudulent use of a credit card.

Sept. 24, 2021:

It has been 10 days since Laundrie’s parents say he went to Carlton Reserve on a hike.

The family’s attorney, Steven Bertolino, confirms with ABC7 that Robert and Chris, Brian’s parents, said Brian left his cellphone and wallet at home on Sept. 14. This was the day he allegedly went on a hike.

The parents also said they were concerned when he left that he was going to harm himself.

Sept. 27, 2021:

It is announced that the FBI is the lead on the investigation. They also announced that they were scaling back on the search and doing more targeted searches, including in waterways.

Sept. 28, 2021:

The sheriff for the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office confirms that they are not conducting an investigation in Ft. DeSoto. “We are unaware of any confirmed sightings of Brian.”

The public information specialist for Pinellas County did tell ABC7 that there are cameras at Ft. DeSoto Park and they are operated by the sheriff’s office.

I asked reps at @FBIDenver about the leads @DogBountyHunter says he has at Ft. DeSoto in the search for #BrianLaundrie They responded and said "this is an ongoing investigation and we do not have any comment beyond the official statements posted on our twitter feed." @mysuncoast — Daniela Hurtado (@DaniCHurtado_) September 28, 2021

The Petito/Schmidt family also spoke for the first time on Monday since the discovery of Gabby Petito’s body. Authorities have still not announced a cause of death.

Here is the link to full news conference Gabby Petito’s family held in NY: https://t.co/J5Fp1iWApC @mysuncoast — Daniela Hurtado (@DaniCHurtado_) September 28, 2021

The Pinellas County Communications office sent over documents confirming that Roberta Laundrie, Brian’s mother, checked into site 001 at Ft. DeSoto Park on Sept. 6 and checked out on Sept. 8. The document does not state who was with her.

No law enforcement and no Dog the Bounty Hunter outside of the camping area here at Ft. DeSoto. Important to note Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office reps confirmed this morning they are ***not*** conducting an investigation at Ft. DeSoto Park in connection to the Laundrie search. pic.twitter.com/57aOLxD07S — Daniela Hurtado (@DaniCHurtado_) September 28, 2021

Despite the records showing that Brian’s mother checked out on the 8th, according to their attorney, Steven Bertolino, the reservations were set for the 8th, but they left on the 7th.

#BrianLaundrie’s attorney, Steven Bertolino, says Brian and his parents Roberta and Chris all went on a camping trip on September 6 and stayed until September 7. Bertolino says reservations were until the 8th but all three left on the 7th. @mysuncoast Here’s the exchange ⬇️ https://t.co/rxaxHB3yDr pic.twitter.com/01faziDenx — Daniela Hurtado (@DaniCHurtado_) September 28, 2021

Sept. 29, 2021:

According to North Port Police, they did not see Brian Laundrie on Sept. 11 when they went to his parent’s home.

#BrianLaundrie was reported missing on Friday September 17 saying Brian went on a hike to Carlton Reserve on 9/14 and hadn’t seen him since. Attorney Steven Bertolino confirmed on 9/24 Brian left without his cellphone or wallet… and parents were concerned. Here’s my question: ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/hrAsDlrAHx — Daniela Hurtado (@DaniCHurtado_) September 29, 2021

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office public information officer confirmed with ABC7 that the surveillance video from Fort DeSoto campground was released to the FBI on Tuesday.

ABC7 was also told by Attorney Bertolino that a phone was purchased by Brian Laundrie. He said Brian left it home the day he went on a hike to the reserve. Bertolino confirmed that the FBI now has that phone.

Update from Bertolino— he says #BrianLaundrie purchased the phone on September 4th. https://t.co/kJeGyseYy3 pic.twitter.com/dyhFWZm3uC — Daniela Hurtado (@DaniCHurtado_) September 29, 2021

A team with Dog the Bounty Hunter is still searching an island near Fort DeSoto Park in Pinellas County, according to Twitter. K9s have been brought in to help with the search.

From Dogs team on their search ⬇️ https://t.co/SCWBTdRJHx — Daniela Hurtado (@DaniCHurtado_) September 29, 2021

Oct. 5, 2021:

According to Brian Laundrie’s attorney, Steven Bertolino, his parents now say they haven’t seen Brian since Monday, Sept. 13. They had previously said it was Tuesday, Sept. 14.

The attorney said the following to ABC7 Reporter Daniela Hurtado:

“The Laundries were basing the date Brian left on their recollection of certain events. Upon further communication with the FBI and confirmation of the Mustang being at the Laundrie residence on Wednesday, September 15, we now believe the day Brian left to hike in the preserve was Monday, September 13.”

Bertolino also told ABC7 that Brian flew home to Tampa from Salt Lake City International Airport on Aug. 17 and returned to the airport on Aug. 23 to go back with Gabby. He said, to his knowledge, Brian and Gabby paid for the flights as they were sharing expenses.

Bertolino said Brian flew home to get some items and empty and close a storage unit to save money as Brian and Gabby were thinking of extending their road trip.

Oct. 6, 2021:

On Wednesday, Laundrie’s attorney, Steven Bertolino, said that Brian’s father, Chris Laundrie, was asked to help with the search. Here is what he said in a statement to ABC7:

“Chris Laundrie was asked to assist law enforcement in their search for Brian at the preserve today. Since the preserve has been closed to the public, Chris has not been able to look for Brian in the only place Chris and Roberta believe Brian may be. Unfortunately, North Port Police had to postpone Chris’ involvement but Chris and Roberta and hopeful there will be another opportunity to assist.”

ABC7 then reached out to Josh Taylor, the PIO for North Port Police Department, who said this:

“The FBI is the lead. The NPPD, would not be making these decisions and actions. The FBI would have to answer if that was true.”

According to CNN, police have found remnants of a campsite that appeared to have been recently used at the Carlton Reserve. A source close to the family told CNN’s Chris Cuomo this information on Wednesday.

According to CNN, Chris Laundrie was asked to help with the search until the discovery of the campsite, and then he was told officials wanted to search the area alone. CNN reached out to the North Port Police Department, who told them that the FBI is the lead in the case and would be making those decisions.

The Carlton Reserve has been closed to visitors since the search started.

CNN is also reporting that Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office was asked to help with the search on Wednesday.

Oct. 7, 2021:

CNN is now reporting that North Port Police said investigators did not find a campsite at the Carlton Reserve.

The confirmation from NPPD’s Public Information Officer Josh Taylor comes after a source close to the Laundrie family told CNN they had been told police did make a discovery.

That same source insisted with CNN on Thursday that the family had been told a campsite was found.

Josh Taylor said the following to CNN:

“Is it possible that they thought that there might be a campsite out there or something they may have seen from the air but when they got on the ground that’s not what it turned out to be? Sure, I think that’s a possibility. Bottom line is that investigators are telling me that no campsite was found out there.”

