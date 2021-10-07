Advertisement

Wanted fugitive possibly spotted at Dodgers game

John Ruffo was convicted of a $350 million bank fraud scheme but never showed up to serve his...
John Ruffo was convicted of a $350 million bank fraud scheme but never showed up to serve his sentence.(U.S. Marshals Service // CNN)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A fugitive on the run for 23 years may have been spotted at a Dodgers’ game in 2016.

The U.S. Marshals Service is asking for the public’s help to ID a man seen in a blue shirt behind home plate during the game five years ago.

In recordings of the game, you can see the man near the batter’s head.

Authorities are trying to ID the man seen in a blue shirt behind the batter's head.
Authorities are trying to ID the man seen in a blue shirt behind the batter's head.(U.S. Marshals Service // CNN)

Authorities believe it may have been John Ruffo who was convicted of a $350 million bank fraud scheme.

Ruffo never showed up to serve a 17-year prison sentence.

Investigators say Ruffo is likely using a different name and is a “master manipulator” who enjoys fine wine and expensive hotels.

There’s a $25,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leon County Booking Report: Oct. 6, 2021
Two men are behind bars after walking into a convenience store in South Georgia and stealing a...
Robbery caught on camera in Thomasville convenience store
Red and blue lights
Semi-truck strikes, kills pedestrian trying to cross road on US 19 in Perry
FILE PHOTO: Exterior of Leon County Schools administrative offices.
Florida Board of Education decides to withhold salaries, state funds for Leon County Schools
Scott Neese, 44, was arrested following a TPD investigation that began when police received a...
Tallahassee man arrested on 87 counts of child porn

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump speaks during his Save America rally in Perry, Ga., on Saturday,...
Trump to invoke executive privilege in Jan. 6 House probe
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the debt ceiling during an event in the State Dining...
Biden, a convert to vaccine mandates, champions compliance
FILE - New Jersey Nets guard Terrence Williams, left, drives past Orlando Magic guard Vince...
18 ex-NBA players charged in $4 million health care fraud scheme
Friday night’s football game between the Chiles Timberwolves and FAMU DRS Baby Rattlers has...
Friday’s game between Chiles, FAMU DRS canceled
This is a screengrab of video sent in from the WITN viewer.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Stolen FedEx truck rides on two wheels before crashing into a building