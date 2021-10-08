Celebration of Life Service information announced for Tallahassee Fire Lieutenant

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Information regarding a celebration of life service for Tallahassee Fire Department Lt. Sarah Cooksey has been announced.

The service will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 23, 2021 at City Church 3215 Sessions Road Tallahassee, FL.

Cooksey was killed in an off-duty accident this past Sunday. She served with TFD since 2002 and, in 2021, became the department’s Public Information Officer.

Aside from her work with TFD, Cooksey founded the Tallahassee chapter of the nonprofit Pink Heals to support cancer patients and their families.

