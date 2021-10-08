Danfoss expansion will bring 200 new jobs to Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Danfoss is expanding its company operations in Tallahassee, with a new manufacturing facility set to be completed in early 2023.

This expansion is expected to generate about 200 new jobs. About half will be tech positions, and half will be manufacturing jobs.

“We need to recruit the best of the best,” Tallahassee’s Danfoss president, Ricardo Schneider said.

The company relies on the talent of mechanical, software and aerodynamic engineers, partnering with FAMU and FSU to recruit individuals with these skill sets.

“20% of our engineering community is from FAMU or FSU engineering school,” Schneider said.

The company will soon begin constructing a 167,000 square foot building, which will triple the company’s current manufacturing capacity.

“We are very excited to announce that this expansion as our business is growing exponentially,” Schneider said.

This expansion will bring in not just engineering positions, but also manufacturing jobs.

Commissioner Kristin Dozier says this is good news for Tallahassee.

“We don’t have a lot of manufacturing jobs in Leon and Tallahassee,” Dozier said. “But those jobs tend to pay a lot more and have really good benefits, whether you have a college degree or not.”

Schneider said he couldn’t give exact numbers on how much these jobs will pay, but he did say that wages for manufacturing workers are higher than average.

The company will be hiring for those 200 new positions over the next few years and already has about two dozen open positions on its website.

