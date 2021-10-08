Advertisement

FDOE gives Leon County Schools 48 hours to comply with mask ruling

Members of the Leon County Schools district board are losing thousands of dollars after a vote...
Members of the Leon County Schools district board are losing thousands of dollars after a vote by the state board of education to sanction LCS for not complying with the law.(Live 5/File)
By Monica Casey
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Education gave the county 48 hours to comply with the current state mask law, which bans mask mandates, or face loss of board member salary.

The Florida Department of Education gave the county 48 hours to comply with the current state mask law, which bans mask mandates, or face loss of board member salary.

School board members make about $40,000 annually, which means they’d lose just over $3,000 a month until they’re in compliance.

Superintendent Rocky Hanna is committed to ending the temporary mask mandate by October 31st.

School board member Darryl Jones telling reporters today that he’s disappointed by this decision, and he stands by the mandate and the legal compliant filed by the district against the Florida DOH.

“I salute those districts that are making choices that are in the best interests of the data they’re receiving in their own local jurisdictions. That’s why school board members are elected to represent the best interests of their district,” said Jones.

We also received a statement from school board member Alva Striplin.

“Due to drastic decreases in positivity rates in our schools and community, I am hopeful that we can achieve compliance with the governors executive order by allowing our parents who wish to opt out of mask wearing for their children, that option as early as next week,” said Striplin.

Striplin says she’ll make that motion - as well as another one to remove the district from the legal complaint - next Tuesday.

Reporters also reached out to DeeDee Rasmussen and Joy Bowen today, but did not hear back.

Roseanne Wood’s and Rocky Hanna’s comments from last night are on our website.

