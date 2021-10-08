Advertisement

Golfing with a Purpose: Big Bend Minority Chamber raises money for title one schools

Big Bend Minority Chamber Golf Tournament
Big Bend Minority Chamber Golf Tournament(Hannah Messier)
By Hannah Messier
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Teeing off for title one schools. Today golfers hit the links for the Big Bend Minority Chambers annual golf tournament. Groups of golfers each represented a local title one school competing to earn the school extra money in a long-drive competition.

Pro-golfer and Tallahassee native, Kamaiu Johnson, co-chaired the event saying he’s proud to support students in his home-town.

“So many people have always supported me and I think It’s important to give back to the kids, they’re our future and whenever I can come and do something like this, It’s nothing for me to come up to Tallahassee and show my face and give back. Show the community that I’m a product of people helping people and I think That’s what matters,” Johnson stated.

30 local businesses participated and donated to the tournament.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FAMU DRS football
FAMU DRS removes head football coach
FILE PHOTO: Exterior of Leon County Schools administrative offices.
Florida Board of Education decides to withhold salaries, state funds for Leon County Schools
About 100 soldiers of the 153rd Cavalry Regiment are going overseas to assist with Operation...
‘I have to be strong’: Tallahassee National Guard members say bye to family, loved ones ahead of year-long deployment
Leon County Booking Report: Oct. 7, 2021
Friday night’s football game between the Chiles Timberwolves and FAMU DRS Baby Rattlers has...
Friday’s game between Chiles, FAMU DRS canceled

Latest News

Danfoss expansion will bring in 200 new jobs
Danfoss expansion will bring 200 new jobs to Tallahassee
Members of the Leon County Schools district board are losing thousands of dollars after a vote...
FDOE gives Leon County Schools 48 hours to comply with mask ruling
FILE- In this Aug. 6, 2018, file photo, a dead Snook lies dead due to red tide in Bradenton...
Red Tide confirmed off Franklin and Taylor Counties
On Friday, shortly before 1 a.m., police responded to the 700 block of Timmons Drive.
Tifton PD, GBI investigating after 16-year-old shot to death