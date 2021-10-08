Golfing with a Purpose: Big Bend Minority Chamber raises money for title one schools

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Teeing off for title one schools. Today golfers hit the links for the Big Bend Minority Chambers annual golf tournament. Groups of golfers each represented a local title one school competing to earn the school extra money in a long-drive competition.

Pro-golfer and Tallahassee native, Kamaiu Johnson, co-chaired the event saying he’s proud to support students in his home-town.

“So many people have always supported me and I think It’s important to give back to the kids, they’re our future and whenever I can come and do something like this, It’s nothing for me to come up to Tallahassee and show my face and give back. Show the community that I’m a product of people helping people and I think That’s what matters,” Johnson stated.

30 local businesses participated and donated to the tournament.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.