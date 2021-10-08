Local retailers experience product shortage brought on by the pandemic

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - From the supermarket, to the big box stores, to mom and pop shops, the pandemic is impacting a lot of things we buy right now.

Retailers are asking consumers to be patient as product shortages continue to be felt across all industries.

“On the apparel side we’re seeing it with polos, t-shirts, sweatshirts,” said Tracey Shrine, the CEO and co-owner of Full Press Apparel.

She says their business began feeling the pinch back in April, and their suppliers are having trouble getting items shipped and manufactured from overseas.

“So we are really having to adjust our production schedules to account for that. We’re having to adjust the way that we purchase, the volume in which we purchase,” said Shrine.

Shrine tells WCTV, pre-pandemic their turn around would be three to five business days after approval on orders. Now their wait is about two weeks, and the costs have just been going up.

“All of our supplies have gone up. Our raw materials to make the shirts have gone up. Logistics costs have gone up. Employment costs have gone up,” said Shrine.

The president and CEO of the Greater Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce, Sue Dick, says every type of industry is feeling the shortage.

“Whether it’s a restaurant who can’t get paper goods, construction that can’t get lumber, or even our own electricians who can’t get something like a circuit breaker,” said Dick.

She says as we approach the final quarter of the year, consumers should plan ahead especially as we head into the holidays.

“What we’re hearing from local retailers is that they’re encouraging individuals to go ahead and make that decision now because you want to make sure you get it in time,” said Dick.

As for the timeline of when productions could get back to normal? Both Shrine and Dick say it could be anywhere between the middle to the end of 2022.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.