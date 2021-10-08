Advertisement

Local retailers experience product shortage brought on by the pandemic

Local retailers experience product shortage brought on by the pandemic
Local retailers experience product shortage brought on by the pandemic(WCTV)
By Elizabeth Millner
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - From the supermarket, to the big box stores, to mom and pop shops, the pandemic is impacting a lot of things we buy right now.

Retailers are asking consumers to be patient as product shortages continue to be felt across all industries.

“On the apparel side we’re seeing it with polos, t-shirts, sweatshirts,” said Tracey Shrine, the CEO and co-owner of Full Press Apparel.

She says their business began feeling the pinch back in April, and their suppliers are having trouble getting items shipped and manufactured from overseas.

“So we are really having to adjust our production schedules to account for that. We’re having to adjust the way that we purchase, the volume in which we purchase,” said Shrine.

Shrine tells WCTV, pre-pandemic their turn around would be three to five business days after approval on orders. Now their wait is about two weeks, and the costs have just been going up.

“All of our supplies have gone up. Our raw materials to make the shirts have gone up. Logistics costs have gone up. Employment costs have gone up,” said Shrine.

The president and CEO of the Greater Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce, Sue Dick, says every type of industry is feeling the shortage.

“Whether it’s a restaurant who can’t get paper goods, construction that can’t get lumber, or even our own electricians who can’t get something like a circuit breaker,” said Dick.

She says as we approach the final quarter of the year, consumers should plan ahead especially as we head into the holidays.

“What we’re hearing from local retailers is that they’re encouraging individuals to go ahead and make that decision now because you want to make sure you get it in time,” said Dick.

As for the timeline of when productions could get back to normal? Both Shrine and Dick say it could be anywhere between the middle to the end of 2022.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FAMU DRS football
FAMU DRS removes head football coach
FILE PHOTO: Exterior of Leon County Schools administrative offices.
Florida Board of Education decides to withhold salaries, state funds for Leon County Schools
About 100 soldiers of the 153rd Cavalry Regiment are going overseas to assist with Operation...
‘I have to be strong’: Tallahassee National Guard members say bye to family, loved ones ahead of year-long deployment
Leon County Booking Report: Oct. 7, 2021
Friday night’s football game between the Chiles Timberwolves and FAMU DRS Baby Rattlers has...
Friday’s game between Chiles, FAMU DRS canceled

Latest News

Danfoss expansion will bring in 200 new jobs
Danfoss expansion will bring 200 new jobs to Tallahassee
Big Bend Minority Chamber Golf Tournament
Golfing with a Purpose: Big Bend Minority Chamber raises money for title one schools
Members of the Leon County Schools district board are losing thousands of dollars after a vote...
FDOE gives Leon County Schools 48 hours to comply with mask ruling
FILE- In this Aug. 6, 2018, file photo, a dead Snook lies dead due to red tide in Bradenton...
Red Tide confirmed off Franklin and Taylor Counties