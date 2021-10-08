Advertisement

Morning Pep Rally visits Aucilla Christian Academy

WCTV Morning Pep Rally logo
WCTV Morning Pep Rally logo(wctv)
By Michelle Roberts
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Aucilla, Fla. (WCTV) -The latest Morning Pep Rally of 2021 on The Good Morning Show featured the Warriors from Aucilla Christian Academy. The Warriors are set to faceoff against Rocky Bayou Christian on the gridiron at 7 p.m.

Morning Pep Rally is a chance for local schools and the community to show their support for the hometown team ahead of that night’s football game.

Next week’s Morning Pep Rally location will be announced Monday morning on The Good Morning Show!

If you missed any of the action, check out the clips below from this morning’s Morning Pep Rally.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO: Exterior of Leon County Schools administrative offices.
Florida Board of Education decides to withhold salaries, state funds for Leon County Schools
FAMU DRS football
FAMU DRS removes head football coach
Leon County Booking Report: Oct. 7, 2021
About 100 soldiers of the 153rd Cavalry Regiment are going overseas to assist with Operation...
‘I have to be strong’: Tallahassee National Guard members say bye to family, loved ones ahead of year-long deployment
Friday night’s football game between the Chiles Timberwolves and FAMU DRS Baby Rattlers has...
Friday’s game between Chiles, FAMU DRS canceled

Latest News

Gabby Petito STILL
Timeline: No campsite found, according to police
Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk announced Thursday that the company's headquarters were moving...
Tesla headquarters moving to Austin, Texas
Lowndes County has added two new WeatherSTEM stations.
WeatherSTEM stations in Lowndes County helps collect real-time weather data
‘Grow Your Own’ Amendment Filed
‘Grow Your Own’ Amendment Filed