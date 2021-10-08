Advertisement

Red Tide confirmed off Franklin and Taylor Counties

FILE- In this Aug. 6, 2018, file photo, a dead Snook lies dead due to red tide in Bradenton...
FILE- In this Aug. 6, 2018, file photo, a dead Snook lies dead due to red tide in Bradenton Beach, Fla. Florida is creating a public-private partnership to research how to control and alleviate red tide blooms. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)(Chris O'Meara | AP)
By Hannah Messier
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The FWC has announced it has found red tide in samples off the coast of Franklin and Taylor Counties this week.

At this time, there are no reports of red tide in Wakulla County.

Red tide can cause respiratory irritation in people and lead to fish kills.

The FWC says the size of the bloom can change rapidly and will need to be closely monitored.

“So, it’s possible that this bloom could continue on. It’s possible that there could be continued transport from the east. It’s also possible that conditions could improve quickly,” said Katherine Hubbard, a research scientist at the FWC’s Fish and Wildlife Research Institute.

In order to provide up to date information on red tide, the FWC is asking people to report fish kills to their website.

