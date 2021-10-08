Advertisement

Sean’s Zuppa Toscana with Chef Bridget

By Bridget Baxley | Keiser Univeristy
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
INGREDIENTS

  • 1 pound Italian (or country) sausage
  • 5-6 medium Russet potatoes, large dice
  • 1 small onion, small dice
  • 2 carrots, medium dice
  • 1 rib celery, small dice
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • 6 cups chicken stock (homemade or use chicken base)
  • 2 cups heavy cream
  • 4 tablespoons flour
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • Salt and pepper, to taste
  • Parmesan, for topping/garnish
  • Bread bowls for serving (optional)

METHOD

1. Cook the sausage and garlic in a large dutch oven or soup pot over medium-high heat until browned and cooked all the way through. Remove the sausage and set aside but leave the fat that cooks out (you need about 3-4 tablespoons of oil/fat).

2. Add in the carrots, celery, and onions and sauté for 5-6 minutes or until soft. Sprinkle in the flour and cook an additional 1-2 minutes more. Add the browned sausage back into the pot and slowly add the chicken stock, stirring constantly to remove any lumps.

3. Next add in the diced potatoes. Bring to a boil then reduce to a simmer and cook for about 15-20 minutes or until potatoes are tender.

4. Stir in the cream over low heat and adjust salt and pepper as needed.

5. Serve in hollowed-out bread bowls and garnish with Parmesan if desired.

Chef Bridget Baxley showed off one of her student's recipes for this WCTV cooking segment!
