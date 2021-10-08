Tallahassee Police Detective presented Law Enforcement Official of the Year award

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A detective from the Tallahassee Police Department was named the Law Enforcement Official of the Year at the 2021 Human Trafficking Summit, according to TPD.

The department says Attorney General Ashley Moody presented the award to Detective Beth Bascom.

Bascom’s fellow officers say they can’t thank her enough for her tremendous work in the community.

“We are so proud of Detective Bascom and her diligent and passionate work to stop the dehumanizing practice of human trafficking,” TPD wrote in a Facebook post.

