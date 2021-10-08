Unsolved Florida: Family remembers Jody Kilgore 7 years after his death

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The family of a murdered Wakulla County man rallied outside the old courthouse Wednesday as they marked the seventh anniversary of his death.

Jody Kilgore was stabbed to death in his front yard on Oct. 6, 2014. The case remains unsolved.

Kilgore’s mother, Gladys, is the driving force behind keeping the story alive as she still holds on to hope that it will be solved.

“He’s gone, but every day I’m dreaming about him,” Gladys Kilgore says. “I just wish I could go fishing with him again. And whenever I get to heaven, we’ll go fishing.”

The family campaigns for their “Justice for Jody” movement on Oct. 6 every year as they gather in front of the old courthouse.

Wakulla County Sheriff Jared Miller comes every year too, saying the case is still being worked.

“There’s someone out there that has gotten away with murder,” Miller says. “Lord, we don’t know why this happened.”

Most recently, the case was looked over by 52 experts with the Florida Sheriff’s Cold Case Advisory Commission.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that we’re going to get him. I don’t know how long it’s gonna take,” Miller says. “It would be a blessing if I could get it before Christmas.”

A blessing indeed, for one family stuck living in a nightmare.

“I just want closure on this more than anything, and I’d rather have the closure than anything if I can’t have Jody back,” Gladys says.

