Advertisement

Woman stabbed at surgery center in Missouri

Police looking for suspect
Police looking for suspect(KY3)
By KY3 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KYTV/Gray News) - The Mercy Surgery Center was placed on lockdown Friday after a woman was stabbed in a stairwell.

It happened just after 7 a.m. Friday, KYTV reported.

Mercy’s Sony Kullmann says the woman is an employee. And police say she was in a relationship with the man believed responsible.

He left the scene and remains at large. Police don’t believe the victim’s injuries to be life-threatening.

Mercy’s nearby main hospital was also put on lockdown but has reopened.

The surgery center remains closed, and patients who are scheduled to be in the building will either be rescheduled or sent elsewhere, the company said in a tweet.

Copyright 2021 KYTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO: Exterior of Leon County Schools administrative offices.
Florida Board of Education decides to withhold salaries, state funds for Leon County Schools
FAMU DRS football
FAMU DRS removes head football coach
Leon County Booking Report: Oct. 7, 2021
About 100 soldiers of the 153rd Cavalry Regiment are going overseas to assist with Operation...
‘I have to be strong’: Tallahassee National Guard members say bye to family, loved ones ahead of year-long deployment
Friday night’s football game between the Chiles Timberwolves and FAMU DRS Baby Rattlers has...
Friday’s game between Chiles, FAMU DRS canceled

Latest News

A police officer in Arkansas put his training and instincts as a dad to the test when he...
‘My dad instincts kicked in’: Rookie officer saves newborn from choking
Wyatt Close and Brandon Thompson won $3 million on a Jumbo Bucks Titanium ticket.
Best friends win $3M on scratch-off lottery ticket
A police officer in Arkansas put his training and instincts as a dad to the test when he...
Rookie officer saves newborn from choking
State Board of Edu. penalizes LCS board members over COVID rules
In this June 22, 2016, file photo, the "House on Fire" ruins are shown in Mule Canyon, near...
Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut by Trump