Alamo police officer shot and killed first day on the job

ALAMO, Ga. (WCTV) - Authorities from Alamo, Georgia say an officer was shot and killed on his first day on the job.

The victim was identified Saturday afternoon as 26-year-old Dylan Harrison, a part-time Alamo Police Department officer.

Harrison resided in in Wheeler County. He leaves behind a six month old child.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says he was shot overnight outside the police station. Now, the search is on for the accused killer.

“A blue alert has been issued for Damion Anthony Ferguson, age 43 of Alamo GA,” said Natalie Ammons, GBI Deputy Director for Public and Governmental Affairs. “A blue alert is a public safety alert that is issued when a suspect has killed or seriously injured an officer, and has not been apprehended and that may be a serious threat to the public.”

This is the picture issued by the GBI of the suspect, Damion Anthony Ferguson:

Damien Anthony Ferguson, aka Luke Ferguson. (Georgia Bureau of Investigation Facebook page)

They are offering a reward of $17,500 for info that leads to an arrest.

