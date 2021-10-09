Advertisement

Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Oct. 9

By Charles Roop
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Dense fog was the weather story Saturday morning as visibility readings as low as near zero miles were reported at some airports. The National Weather Service Forecast offices in Tallahassee and Jacksonville issued a Dense Fog Advisory for the eastern-half of the viewing area until 10 a.m.

The fog is forecast to clear later Saturday morning leaving many with a mostly sunny sky, warm temperatures and drier weather. Highs will reach into the middle 80s in most locations.

The nice weather extends into Sunday with high in the mid 80s with only a 10% chance of a stray shower, mainly in the eastern viewing area.

A ridge of high pressure aloft is forecast to expand into the eastern United States. This will keep large-scale storm systems away from the region and keep temperatures on the warm side. In fact, at the highest, high temperatures are forecast to be as much as 5 degrees above normal during the week with low temperatures between 5 and 10 degrees above normal. Rain chances will remain at 10% for much of the new work week with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 and lows from the mid to upper 60s - even near 70 for Thursday and Friday mornings.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FAMU DRS football
FAMU DRS removes head football coach
About 100 soldiers of the 153rd Cavalry Regiment are going overseas to assist with Operation...
‘I have to be strong’: Tallahassee National Guard members say bye to family, loved ones ahead of year-long deployment
Leon County Booking Report: Oct. 8, 2021
FILE PHOTO: Exterior of Leon County Schools administrative offices.
Florida Board of Education decides to withhold salaries, state funds for Leon County Schools
Sarah Cooksey
Celebration of Life Service information announced for Tallahassee Fire Lieutenant

Latest News

Sunglasses weather is expected this weekend, but how long will it last? Meteorologist Charles...
Charles' Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Oct. 9
Mike’s Friday Evening Forecast - Oct. 8, 2021.
Mike’s Friday Evening Forecast - Oct. 8, 2021
Mike’s Friday Evening Forecast - Oct. 8, 2021.
Mike’s Friday Evening Forecast - Oct. 8, 2021
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Friday, Oct. 8, 2021.
Rob’s Friday Morning Forecast: Oct. 8, 2021