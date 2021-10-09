Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Oct. 9

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Dense fog was the weather story Saturday morning as visibility readings as low as near zero miles were reported at some airports. The National Weather Service Forecast offices in Tallahassee and Jacksonville issued a Dense Fog Advisory for the eastern-half of the viewing area until 10 a.m.

8:38 AM: Another Dense Fog Advisory has been issued by the NWS to include more of the eastern viewing area until 10 AM Saturday. Take it easy while driving this morning and use low-beam lights. #flwx #gawx pic.twitter.com/9ZB954BsZP — Charles Roop (@CharlesRoopWCTV) October 9, 2021

The fog is forecast to clear later Saturday morning leaving many with a mostly sunny sky, warm temperatures and drier weather. Highs will reach into the middle 80s in most locations.

The nice weather extends into Sunday with high in the mid 80s with only a 10% chance of a stray shower, mainly in the eastern viewing area.

A ridge of high pressure aloft is forecast to expand into the eastern United States. This will keep large-scale storm systems away from the region and keep temperatures on the warm side. In fact, at the highest, high temperatures are forecast to be as much as 5 degrees above normal during the week with low temperatures between 5 and 10 degrees above normal. Rain chances will remain at 10% for much of the new work week with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 and lows from the mid to upper 60s - even near 70 for Thursday and Friday mornings.

