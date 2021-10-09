Advertisement

FAMU marching band commemorates new practice field

FAMU Marching 100 practices for the first time on their new field.
FAMU Marching 100 practices for the first time on their new field.(WCTV)
By Brandon Spencer
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The FAMU Marching 100 officially practiced on their brand new artificial turf field today and held a ceremony to commemorate it.

The new field funded by FAMU’s student government gives the band a stand-alone place to practice and call their own.

The ceremony started with a photo opt and words from band director Shelpy Chipman thanking FAMU’s SGA for the $520,000 project. The idea came from former SGA President Xavier McClinton who wanted to ensure the Marching 100 had a one of a kind field to practice on. It’s a sign to show how appreciative the student body is of their band.

“We call ourselves the best so we know that to be the best we had to have the best facilities. So we knew that a brand new turf field what’s her name right in the middle was the only way to go to say we are the best,” said current FAMU SGA President Carrington Whigham.

And while the location of their practice field remains the same, the new turf now looks as good as the band sounds.

