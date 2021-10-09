Advertisement

Football Friday Night: October 8, 2021

(WCTV)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The high school football season continues to roll along and the WCTV Sports team is here to guide you through it all.

Join Ryan Kelly, Dominic Miranda and Fletcher Keel as they walk you through your scores and highlights for October 8, 2021.

The team has your highlights for:

  • Rickards at Godby
  • Suwannee at Madison County
  • Jefferson County at Wakulla
  • Cedar Grove at Lowndes
  • Westover at Thomas County Central
  • Worth at Thomasville
  • NFC at Blountstown
  • Rocky Bayou at Aucilla Christian
  • Cairo at Monroe
  • Alcovy at Colquitt
  • Randolph-Clay at Seminole County
  • Graceville at St. John Paul II
  • Wewahitchka at Maclay
  • Edmund Burke at Brookwood
  • Cook at Berrien

You can watch this week’s full Football Friday Night below.

