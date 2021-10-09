Havana’s annual PumpkinFest returns

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It’s beginning to feel a lot like fall, as Havana’s annual PumpkinFest is back in town!

From pumpkin patches to train rides, to food and bounce houses there was something for everyone of all ages at Saturday’s event.

The event was put on pause last year due to COVID-19, but one first-time vendor says she’s excited the fest is back.

“I’m happy to see everybody because COVID-19 has kept everybody in, in a way,” said Elizabeth Richardson, owner of Cakes by Liz. “So I’m happy everybody is able to come out with their family and celebrate. I’ve been vaccinated so I don’t have my mask on so I’m feeling okay about it.”

Families could also enjoy pony rides, some sweet treats, face painting and so much more!

