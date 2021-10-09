Jordan Travis’ career-high 5 touchdowns lead FSU past UNC on the road

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Jordan Travis scored a career-high five total touchdowns as Florida State defeated North Carolina on the road for its second straight win.

The Seminoles collect their first road win of the Mike Norvell era, snapping a six-game road losing streak. The win was their first on the road since Nov. 9, 2019, at Boston College.

North Carolina outgained FSU 432-383, but the Seminoles did not commit a turnover in the game. They ran for 238 yards, led by 121 yards on the ground from Travis. Treshaun Ward added 77 yards on 12 carries, including a key first-down conversion for 10 yards on third-and-3 and the end of the game. Jashaun Corbin had 52 yards on 13 carries.

Travis completed 11 of 13 passes for 145 yards and 3 touchdowns, which were also a career-high. He averaged 13.2 yards per completion. Keyshawn Helton led the way through the air with 3 catches for 71 yards. Meanwhile, Ontaria Wilson had just 2 catches for 38 yards, but both of them went for touchdowns. It was the first multi-touchdown catch game of Wilson’s career.

Saturday also marked the third time in Travis’ career that he compiled more than 100 passing yards and 100 rushing yards in a game. The other two times came in last week’s game against Syracuse and during last year’s matchup vs. North Carolina.

Florida State’s offensive line played arguably its best game of the year as well, allowing zero sacks for the first time this season, along with just four tackles for loss.

Defensively, Jammie Robinson led the way with 12 tackles for the Seminoles, marking the third game in a row that he led the team in stops. Jarrian Jones added a key endzone interception against UNC quarterback Sam Howell in the first half. Howell completed 17 of 32 passes for a season-low 203 yards with 2 touchdowns and an interception. He added 108 rushing yards on 8 carries.

Florida State came into the game ranking 10th in the ACC in passing defense, but they played their best game of the season against arguably the best quarterback in the ACC. North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs had 9 catches for 121 yards and a touchdown, but the rest of North Carolina’s receivers combined for just 82 yards.

The Seminoles continued their hot streak in the red zone as well, converting all three of their chances inside the 20. They have now scored in 10 consecutive trips in the red zone.

They also committed just five penalties for 50 yards, continuing to show improvement in that category after a porous first two games to open the season.

Florida State is off next week before returning home to Doak Campbell Stadium to take on UMass, which won its first game of the season Saturday afternoon against UConn. The win snapped a 16-game losing streak.

