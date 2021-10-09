Advertisement

LIVE Updates: FSU vs. North Carolina

FSU vs. UNC
FSU vs. UNC(247Noles)
By Will Desautelle
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State (1-4, 1-2 ACC) hits the road for the second time this season to take on North Carolina (3-2, 2-2 ACC) at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

The Seminoles are playing at UNC for the first time since 2009 after three straight matchups in Tallahassee. Florida State leads the all-time series, 16-3-1. The Seminoles are 7-1 against the Tar Heels in Chapel Hill. North Carolina head coach Mack Brown is 0-10 against the Seminoles, including 0-7 over his two stints at North Carolina.

WCTV will provide updates throughout the game. Follow Will Desautelle and WCTV Sports on Twitter for instant reaction and analysis.

Pregame Notes

-All four scholarship quarterbacks are participating in pregame warmups. It is not clear yet whether McKenzie Milton or Jordan Travis will start the game. Travis took all of the snaps in last week’s game against Syracuse. He had his ankle taped up at Wednesday’s practice but is not wearing a brace this afternoon.

-Center Maurice Smith is fully dressed and participating in pregame warmups, as is safety Akeem Dent. Smith took most of the reps at center last week against Syracuse after coming off the bench, but he hasn’t started a game since Week 1 against Notre Dame.

-Defensive tackle Jarrett Jackson is out today. The Seminoles lost Dennis Briggs for the season earlier this week, so they will be very thin at defensive tackle today.

