New nonprofit ‘Employ-U’ helps Floridians with disabilities find jobs

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - On Thursday, the nonprofit employment service Employ-u held their grand opening here in Tallahassee as they look to bring their services to the Big Bend area.

Employ-U is a partner of vocational rehabilitation. The organization has already helped over 3,000 clients with disabilities find job opportunities in fields they actually love.

“Our job is to help them overcome their disabilities and find out what it is they’re interested in doing and also where their skills are at and where they’re going to really thrive,” said Employ-U Executive Director Keith Bourkeny.

Employ-U says they have already built relationships with more than 30 businesses in town.

