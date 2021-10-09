‘Ruck run’ honors fallen Tallahassee firefighter

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Fire Department Lieutenant Sarah Cooksey was killed in an accident last weekend. Friends of Cooksey gathered on Friday to pay tribute, completing a cross-city trek through Tallahassee to honor the fallen first responder.

The TFD is in mourning, but they say the outpouring of love from community members gave them a big lift.

This “ruck run” was a chance for her coworkers and loved ones to congregate and do something together in Cooksey’s memory. They travelled from the Easterwood Drive fire station to the Adams Street fire station.

Lieutenant Cooksey was in many ways the face of TFD, and a champion of so many causes.

It’s that special connection she had with so many that inspired Alan Hanstein to organize this last-minute event.

But it was an especially tough day for Hanstein, who was involved in many events like this with Cooksey for years.

“She was a part of so many lives in this community. I don’t think anybody realized how many. First thing I thought of, before I even thought about it was I have to let Sarah know. And then it hit me really hard,” said Hanstein.

The run concluded Friday night with a moment of silence and the laying of 19 pink roses - one for each year she served.

Deputy Chief Richard Jones said to reporters that Cooksey leaves a hole in their hearts that can never be filled, but this public showing of love means the world to them.

