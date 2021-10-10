Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Oct. 10

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The sky was clearer and the temperatures were cooler Sunday morning than 24 hours prior. Lower moisture likely helped bring temperatures lower, but the lack of cloud coverage will bring temperatures closer to 80 by noon in most locations. Highs Sunday will mainly be in the mid 80s with a mostly sunny sky and rain chances near zero.

A more easterly flow will begin to take shape Monday, which will help bring in some moisture from the Atlantic into locations near I-75. This would set the stage for a very low chance of a stray shower; otherwise, it will remain dry Monday through Thursday as a ridge of high pressure aloft sets into the Southeast. Highs will climb to above-normal levels for much of the work week with highs nearing 90. The drier air will keep lows in the 60s during the week.

Guidance models are hinting at a trough of low pressure digging into the Midwest late week with a cold front ahead of that feature. That front, as it moves east, and the increase in moisture will bring higher rain chances Friday into Saturday. For now, the odds will be at 20% and 30% for Friday and Saturday, respectively, with a partly cloudy sky. The trends in the models will be monitored over the next several days.

