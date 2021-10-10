Cooking with Parker - Beer Cheese

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Parker Coleman demonstrates her Beer Cheese recipe during Sunday’s Good Morning Show.

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons of butter

16 ounces of cheese ( I used 8oz of sharp cheddar and 8 oz of Colby Jack cheese)

3/4 cup of milk

1/2 cup of beer (I used German!)

3 to 4 tablespoons of flour

4 tablespoons of spicy mustard

3 tablespoons of sour cream

Garlic powder

Salt pepper

Directions

1. In a sauce pan melt butter and sprinkle in flour, salt, pepper, and garlic powder. Whisk well and cook for about a minute.

2. Pour in milk and beer slowly while whisking. The sauce should start to thicken.

3. Add in cheese in small batches. Keep whisking until cheese is incorporated. Stir in sour cream.

4. If it become to think add small amounts of milk or beer.

5. Serve with warm soft pretzels!!

