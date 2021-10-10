Advertisement

Cooking with Parker - Beer Cheese

By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Parker Coleman demonstrates her Beer Cheese recipe during Sunday’s Good Morning Show.

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons of butter

16 ounces of cheese ( I used 8oz of sharp cheddar and 8 oz of Colby Jack cheese)

3/4 cup of milk

1/2 cup of beer (I used German!)

3 to 4 tablespoons of flour

4 tablespoons of spicy mustard

3 tablespoons of sour cream

Garlic powder

Salt pepper

Directions

1. In a sauce pan melt butter and sprinkle in flour, salt, pepper, and garlic powder. Whisk well and cook for about a minute.

2. Pour in milk and beer slowly while whisking. The sauce should start to thicken.

3. Add in cheese in small batches. Keep whisking until cheese is incorporated. Stir in sour cream.

4. If it become to think add small amounts of milk or beer.

5. Serve with warm soft pretzels!!

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alamo Police Department officer Dylan Harrison.
Alamo police officer shot and killed first day on the job
Danfoss expansion will bring in 200 new jobs
Danfoss expansion will bring 200 new jobs to Tallahassee
Leon County Booking Report: Oct. 9, 2021
FSU vs. UNC
FINAL: FSU 35, UNC 25
FAMU DRS football
FAMU DRS removes head football coach

Latest News

Chef Bridget Baxley showed off one of her student's recipes for this WCTV cooking segment!
Sean’s Zuppa Toscana with Chef Bridget
Chef Bridget Baxley showed off one of her student's recipes for this WCTV cooking segment!
Sean’s Zuppa Toscana with Chef Bridget
Pumpkinlicious Brittle Muffins with Chef Barbara McGarrah
Pumpkinlicious Brittle Muffins with Chef Barbara McGarrah
Chef Christian Kirk walked us through a demo of how to assemble the ingredients for her Chai...
Chai Spiced Bread Pudding with Chef Christian Kirk