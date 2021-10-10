Franklin County Sheriff’s Office hailed for water rescue

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for a water rescue Sunday near the Apalachicola Bay Bridge.

Sheriff A.J. Smith said a family from Alabama was out on their boat when it started taking on water. The family was then forced to jump overboard.

A FCSO deputy was able to use his personal boat to reach them, and bring them to safety.

The sheriff says they were in the water for an hour, but they are now safe and well.

The pictures below were shared with WCTV by FCSO, and show a shaken up family that was grateful for the work of these first responders.

FCSO completes a water rescue of a family whose boat took on water. (WCTV)

The family, safe and sound, standing with FCSO deputies. (WCTV)

