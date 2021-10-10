Advertisement

Hannah’s Saturday, October 9th evening update

By Hannah Messier
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Good Evening! It was a sunny and warm day across the Big Bend and South Georgia.

Tonight we’ll have a mostly clear sky with temperatures in the mid-60s.

Tomorrow morning we’ll wake up to sunshine and temperatures in the mid to upper 60s early in the morning. Temperatures will rise into the mid 80s throughout the day. A high pressure system across the eastern United States will continue to bring sunshine to the region.

Sunshine is the main story for the next several days. Temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 80s with only a small chance for rain. The upper 80s and low 90s could return by the middle of the week thanks to the low rain chances and abundant sunshine. Overnight temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s.

There is a disturbance off the coast of the Carolinas with a 50% chance for development in the next 5 days. It is not expected to impact our area.

