TPD investigating shooting on Basin St

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that occurred at approximately 8:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Basin Street.

One victim, an adult male, received serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

This is an open and active investigation. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Detectives ask anyone who may have witnessed the shooting, but did not speak with an officer on scene, to please call 850-891-4200. They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

