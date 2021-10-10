Advertisement

TPD investigating shooting on Basin St

The Tallahassee Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that occurred at...
The Tallahassee Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that occurred at approximately 8:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Basin Street.(AP/WCTV)
By Thomas Brown
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that occurred at approximately 8:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Basin Street.

One victim, an adult male, received serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

This is an open and active investigation. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Detectives ask anyone who may have witnessed the shooting, but did not speak with an officer on scene, to please call 850-891-4200. They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FAMU DRS football
FAMU DRS removes head football coach
Danfoss expansion will bring in 200 new jobs
Danfoss expansion will bring 200 new jobs to Tallahassee
About 100 soldiers of the 153rd Cavalry Regiment are going overseas to assist with Operation...
‘I have to be strong’: Tallahassee National Guard members say bye to family, loved ones ahead of year-long deployment
Leon County Booking Report: Oct. 8, 2021
Sarah Cooksey
Celebration of Life Service information announced for Tallahassee Fire Lieutenant

Latest News

Havana's annual PumpkinFest returned on Saturday October 9, 2021.
Havana’s annual PumpkinFest returns
The nonprofit organization Employ-U held it's grand opening in Tallahassee on Saturday.
New nonprofit ‘Employ-U’ helps Floridians with disabilities find jobs
Alamo Police Department officer Dylan Harrison.
Alamo police officer shot and killed first day on the job
Sunglasses weather is expected this weekend, but how long will it last? Meteorologist Charles...
Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Oct. 9