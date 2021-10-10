TPD investigating shooting at intersection of Pasco Street and Liberty Street
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 5:39 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that occurred just before 2 a.m. at the intersection of Pasco Street and Liberty Street. One victim, an adult female, received non life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.
This is a developing story. We will provide updates as we learn new information.
Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.