TPD investigating shooting at intersection of Pasco Street and Liberty Street

By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 5:39 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that occurred just before 2 a.m. at the intersection of Pasco Street and Liberty Street. One victim, an adult female, received non life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as we learn new information.

