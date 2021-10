TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that occurred just before 4:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of South Gadsden Street.

This is a developing story. We will update as we learn new information.

