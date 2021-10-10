Troubling Trend: Tallahassee hit with wave of gun violence

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee has seen a wave of gun violence over the past 24 hours.

The Tallahassee Police Department reported three separate shootings Saturday and Sunday, occurring just eight hours apart from each other.

A TPD spokesperson confirmed that these are all active investigations.

Most recently, police responded to a shooting on the 1000 block of South Gadsden Street that reportedly sent two men and a teenage girl to the hospital, according to a press release. The three victims received non life threatening injuries.

TPD says it happened just before 4:30 a.m. this morning.

A few hours earlier, officers responded to another shooting. This one occurred at the intersection of Pascoe Street and Liberty.

According to TPD’s statement, one woman was injured and taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.

Police say the shots rang out just before 2 a.m. this morning.

And finally, as we reported Saturday night, a shooting occurred near the Griffin Heights Apartments on Basin Street that sent a man to the hospital with reportedly serious injuries.

Police say it happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

There is no word yet from TPD on if there have been any arrests in any of these shootings.

The department is asking the public to contact them, or the anonymous Crime Stoppers line at 850-574-TIPS, if they have any information that could be helpful.

WCTV will keep you updated on any new developments.

